Gibraltar students receive A Level results

Students at Bayside, Westside and the Gibraltar College have today been issued with their A Level / Level 3 examination results. Results were released electronically to enable young people to receive these in the environment of their choosing and to facilitate their subsequent follow-up with communication to universities should this have been required.
This year sees students in our three HMGoG secondary institutions having secured a total of 743 pass grades, each one representing an individual story and learning journey.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
18-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR