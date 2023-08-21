NO TREATY MAY PUT SPANISH JOBS AT RISK

There are 8854 Spanish frontier workers employed in Gibraltar at a time when the unemployment rate in that country is already the highest in the European Union. This demonstrates the importance to all sides of securing a treaty for our future relationship which enhances further continued levels of employment and prosperity.
DOUBLE
It has not escaped expert attention that while other economic indicators in Spain paint a positive picture, the same cannot be said for the number of people out of work.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
21-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR