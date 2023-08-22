Master of Fishing Boat Reported

Just after 9am, the fishing boat was stopped in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) and the Spanish national, 33, was reported for process by RGP Marine Section Officers, assisted by the Department of Environment and HM Customs Marine Section.It follows the reporting of numerous offences to the RGP involving the same fishing boat, dating back to the beginning of May this year.

