Annual Gibraltar Fair 2023

by JOSEPH GARCIA Jnr STUDENT WORK EXPERIENCE On Saturday 19th August at 7pm the annual Gibraltar Fair was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and this year’s Miss Gibraltar Faith Torres.

This marks a series of National Celebrations on the Rock which are due to last until National Day on the 10th September. The smooth running of the Fair has come down to the diligent organisation and work of the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS).

