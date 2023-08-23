CRUISE LINE SURVEY BOOSTS GIBRALTAR

The recent news that Gibraltar has made the top ten of the Coastal Cultural Capitals of the world as compiled by the cruise line Fred Olsen will have provided a boost to the industry locally. It will be seen as a vote of confidence for all those people who have been working in the private sector and in the Government in order to improve the product that the Rock has to offer.
BATTERED
The cruise industry was severely battered during the Covid-19 pandemic and has only recovered very slowly. The image of passengers stuck on these vessels turned away from port after port has been a powerful one to dispel.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
23-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR