How different a world it was for us in 2019

“Frontiers are fascinating places, because things happen there, there are more interesting people, adventures; and this is a frontier par excellence. The Mediterranean, the Atlantic, Africa, Spain, Gibraltar, Europe, its all here.” Perez- Reverte.

Then we were talking about how Gibraltar was jumping well above its weight; the idea was mooted for a provision to be made for Gibraltar, and those overseas territories who wished it, to be represented at the actual Heads of government meeting in the future. It was explained that this could be achieved through the creation of a new status of Participating Guest, or through some new kind of affiliate or Associate Membership.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR