“Despite the fact that Brexit was not our choice, we are clear that we will make a success of it. Anyone who thinks otherwise is on course to be severely disappointed.”

These were words uttered back in 2019 by the Chief Minister in Parliament. Let us hope that those words of bravado will ring true. Gibraltar is looked upon as being one of many things to different people. To Britain, Gibraltar is an Overseas Territory. The United Nations considers it a “non self-governing territory. ” The Spanish consider it a colony which they want back.” The ancient Greeks thought it contained the gateway to hell. Europeans before Columbus considered it to mark the western edge of the world. To us Gibraltarians it is our homeland and we wish to keep it so.

29-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR