Government will take reciprocal action at the border

The Spanish border authorities, without prior warning, initiated a new passport control regime at the frontier last week. The new practice entails the scanning of a significant number of passports, including those held by Gibraltar resident red card holders and even of some Spanish nationals. Reports suggest that some ID cards are also being scanned.

This, together with higher numbers of people crossing the border at the height of the summer tourist season, has caused lengthy queues and considerable inconvenience to thousands of people coming into Gibraltar, the vast majority of whom are actually Spanish.The Government has already sought clarification from Spain and the United Kingdom is similarly to seek clarification.

