BORDER RECIPROCITY IS THE KEY

The recent tightening of Spanish immigration controls at the border, which came to an end as quickly as it started, will have provided a timely reminder to the public of what life without a treaty would be like. But the Government was correct to set out its position on the reciprocal action that would follow straight away had those stricter measures remained in force.
BANK HOLIDAY
Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia explained the policy of the Government in blunt and clear-cut terms to GBC just before the last bank holiday of the summer. This repeated the line of an official press release which Convent Place had issued earlier, and which left little doubt that the Spanish actions would be matched by equivalent measures on the Gibraltar side.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
30-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR