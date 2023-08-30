Unsafe tree to be removed on Line Wall Road

Following reports of a palm tree deemed unsafe within the grounds of the Synagogue at Line Wall Road, the Department of the Environment together with its appointed horticultural contractor has carried out a detailed tree inspection.

The findings have regretfully shown that the tree, a Phoenix dactylifera, one of the tallest trees in Gibraltar is at risk of collapsing. As a result, urgent removal works will be carried out this evening as from 20:00hrs to safeguard public safety. The works will result in traffic flow being affected at Line Wall Road as from this time onwards.The Department would like to reassure the public that there is a requirement for the tree to be replaced with a mature specimen of the same species as soon as possible.



