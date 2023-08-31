WATERS ARE UNDOUBTEDLY BRITISH SAYS GOVERNMENT

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has absolutely no doubts about the British sovereignty of the waters around Gibraltar.
Unnecessary incidents on the water should be avoided, as they create risk for the crews of the vessels involved.
Matters relating to illegal fishing have long been a flash point as Gibraltar has a higher environmental protection standard than Spain when it comes to netting and raking.
On bunkering, Gibraltar's bunkering code is recognised as being of the highest international standard.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
31-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR