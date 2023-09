ROCK-SOLID CASE ON WATERS DESPITE SPANISH PROTEST

IT WOULD NOT BE AUGUST WITHOUT MARITIME INCURSIONS, BORDER DELAYS AND A FISHING CRISIS WITH SPAIN. THIS TENDS TO BE THE NORM YEAR IN AND YEAR OUT DURING THE SO-CALLED SILLY SEASON. YET DESPITE THIS FLURRY OF ACTIVITY, INCLUDING AN OFFICIAL DIPLOMATIC COUNTER-PROTEST, MADRID MUST SURELY UNDERSTAND THAT THEIR CONSTANT CLAIM THAT GIBRALTAR HAS NO WATERS IS COMPLETELY WRONG IN INTERNATIONAL LAW.