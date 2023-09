On Thursday, Minister John Cortes unveiled a monument to commemorate the Gorham’s Cave Complex at the Europa Advance Battery.

The unveiling followed a press conference at the Gibraltar National Museum earlier that day, where new finds were revealed in reference to works ongoing in Gorham’s and Vanguard Caves.

