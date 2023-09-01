Every year in Gibraltar we work together to raise awareness about Dementia during the month of September with World Alzheimer’s Day falling on the 21st September.

This year’s theme for World Alzheimer’s Month 2023 is ‘Never too early, never too late’.The ‘Never too early, never too late’ campaign aims to underscore the pivotal role of identifying risk factors and adopting proactive risk reduction measures to delay, and potentially even prevent, the onset of Dementia. This includes ongoing risk reduction strategies for individuals who have already received a diagnosis.All the following need attention to manage the risk factors associated with Dementia and help slow progression and manage the condition.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR