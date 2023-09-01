Chief Minister congratulates the Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP on appointment as Defence Secretary

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo had, yesterday afternoon, written to the Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP following his resignation from the post of Secretary of State for Defence. In his letter, the Chief Minister thanked Mr Wallace for his unstinting support for Gibraltar throughout his time as Defence Secretary and wished him all the best for the future.

Mr Picardo also wrote to incoming Defence Secretary, the Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP, and congratulated him on his appointment on behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar. The Chief Minister said he looked forward to working with Mr Shapps in his new role and assured him of the support of His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar in whatever way Mr Shapps required.

