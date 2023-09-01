Changes to the Board of Directors of the Gibraltar International Bank

The Gibraltar International Bank has today confirmed a number of changes to its Board of Directors.

A number of Directors, including the Chairman, who have all been with the Bank since inception, will be stepping down following completion of their terms of office.

Albert Langston, who as Chairman led the Board through from the very beginning to the point where the Bank now finds itself has played an immeasurable part in the Bank’s history. In addition, Peter Isola, Marcus Killick, Peter Montegriffo and Colin Vaughan depart having all played invaluable roles in the setting up, development and growth of the Bank and their contributions cannot be underestimated.