Gibraltar watches closely after blow to EU microstate treaty

Monaco, Andorra and San Marino have been negotiating their new relationship with the EU even longer than Gibraltar. Indeed, their process started back in 2015, before the Brexit referendum had even happened, and their expectation was to conclude it later this year.

SPANNER

But now, at this late stage, a spanner has been thrown in the works by the European Supervisory Authorities. Gibraltar is well used to such “spanners” of course. The same tactic was employed by Madrid during our time in the European Union, when often at the last minute, Spain would hold up the application of EU legislation to the Rock motivated by its ancient sovereignty claim.

01-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR