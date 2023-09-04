National theatre, luxury Europort townhouses and Covid-19 memorial on DPC agenda

by MEGAN STRINGER The new National Theatre is the only major development due to be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the Development and Planning Commission this week.

The tenth meeting of this year will once again be held remotely via video conference and streamed live on the Government’s YouTube channel this Thursday, as has been the norm since the pandemic.The Government application for the John Mackintosh Hall include the proposed partial demolition and refurbishment and extensions to existing the existing hall to allow construction of new National Theatre.

