60th anniversary of Gibraltar at the United Nations

The Gibraltar National Archives will be holding an exhibition this month to mark the 60th anniversary of the appearance of petitioners from Gibraltar before the United Nations. The exhibition has been curated by Acting Archivist Gerard Wood assisted by the team at the Archives and by volunteers.

The exhibition will be formally opened by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia who is the Minister with responsibility for the Archives.The public will know that the then Chief Minister Sir Joshua Hassan and Opposition Leader Peter Isola first addressed the UN on 19 September 1963. This was the very first time that any elected representative of the people of Gibraltar stated their case before the international organisation.

