NEW SCHOOLS TO WELCOME STUDENTS FROM TODAY

Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary, Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary and St Mary’s Lower Primary will open their doors for students for the first time today. The new schools are extremely impressive and have been built to the highest of standards.
Members of the public are reminded that they can visit the schools on the following respects days:
St Mary’s Lower Primary
Monday 4th September 2023 at 15:30 – 17:30hrs
Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary
Tuesday 5th September 2023 at 15:30 – 17:30hrs
Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary
Wednesday 6th September 2023 at 15:30 – 17:30hrs
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
04-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR