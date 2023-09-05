“Public Opinion on New School Openings”

This week, the local community are able to view the new educational establishments. Yesterday, public viewing was open for St Mary’s, today for Governor’s Meadow, and Wednesday for Bishop Fitzgerald.PANORAMA visited St Mary’s Lower Primary School on Monday, to find out the public’s thoughts.One woman said: “I think the school looks amazing from what I have seen. The facilities for the children are going to be amazing -

