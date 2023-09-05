Her Worship visits The Nautilus Project

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez visited The Nautilus Project at their HQ at The Boathouse, on Friday 1st September, where she was received by Co-founders Lewis Stagnetto BEM and Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto, as well as a group of their amazing young volunteers.

Her Worship, who has a love of the sea, learnt about the fantastic work in marine conservation carried out by the Charity, such as their huge effort in the recent oil spill cleanup, as well as of future projects that are being planned.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

05-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR