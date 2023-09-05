Gibraltar gets new schools as UK buildings are shut down

UK schools are at the centre of a building maintenance crisis which has seen over 100 school buildings shut down fully or in part after serious structural concerns. In sharp contrast, Gibraltar has seen a school building programme with every one rebuilt or refurbished since 2011, which thankfully means that there are no such concerns.

Indeed, precisely this week the public have been invited to view the latest three new schools which yesterday opened their doors to our students. This includes the new St Mary’s, which has moved to a beautifully refurbished old building only a few metres southwards in Town Range. The architectural mix of the old and the new appears to have worked very well in this construction project.

