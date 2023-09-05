GIBRALTAR RECIPROCATES AFTER LONG BORDER DELAYS

There were long queues to come into Gibraltar yesterday morning as the Spanish authorities intensified controls and altered the queueing system for people leaving their country.

Observers noted that a separate exit from Spain had been put in place for motorcycles, bicycles and e-scooters. In the past two-wheeled vehicles have queued together with cars to come into Gibraltar. This led to a huge agglomeration of hundreds of such vehicles stacked together in the narrow choke-point to leave Spain. The queue stretched all the way back from the border area into the perimeter access road.

