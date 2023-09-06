Phase One of Hassans Centenary Terraces Complete

- Another 380 flats delivered by GSLP/Liberal Government - Further 684 flats under construction at HCT, Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo attended an event yesterday afternoon hosted by Casais to celebrate the completion of Phase One of the magnificent Hassans Centenary Terraces project.

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is pleased to release 380 new properties which have been completed to a high standard into the affordable housing market. An additional 285 flats will follow in the completion of Phase Two of the project which is currently progressing well.It is crucial to highlight the excellent work of Casias throughout this project which has resulted in innovative, sustainable and affordable housing which will not only benefit prospective home owners, but will also provide for the continued economic and physical expansion of Gibraltar.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

06-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR