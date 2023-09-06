GIBRALTAR DENIES SPANISH MEDIA REPORTS

• Spain responsible for delays for cross-frontier workers • New measures introduced at border by Spain • Gibraltar reluctantly implemented reciprocal measures in response to Spanish escalation His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar wishes to clarify its position as to the issues involved in the recent tensions at the border leading to heavy queues.

Citizens of both Gibraltar and Spain have been subjected to lengthy queues at the border throughout the month of August as a result of the actions of the Spanish authorities.Whilst queues were experienced sporadically throughout, on 24th August new measures were introduced without prior warning which involved the scanning of a significant number of passports, including those held by Gibraltar resident red card holders and some Spanish nationals.The Government understands that some ID cards were also scanned. These actions quickly led to the build-up of long queues that inconvenienced tourists and cross-frontier workers.

