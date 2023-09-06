GIBRALTAR DENIES SPANISH MEDIA REPORTS
Citizens of both Gibraltar and Spain have been subjected to lengthy queues at the border throughout the month of August as a result of the actions of the Spanish authorities.
Whilst queues were experienced sporadically throughout, on 24th August new measures were introduced without prior warning which involved the scanning of a significant number of passports, including those held by Gibraltar resident red card holders and some Spanish nationals.
The Government understands that some ID cards were also scanned. These actions quickly led to the build-up of long queues that inconvenienced tourists and cross-frontier workers.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
06-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- VOX DANGER REMAINS DESPITE CRACKS IN THE PARTY
- CALAMARO’S ‘DOUBLE FANTASY’ POLITICS ARE NOT IN GIBRALTAR’ S BEST INTEREST
- Government’s unprecedented investment in education sees three new schools opened this week
- Gibraltar Fishing Club held their 10th competition of the season
- Spanish rubble ban will help Gibraltar grow
- Government announce land border refurbishment
- GIBRALTAR DENIES SPANISH MEDIA REPORTS
- Phase One of Hassans Centenary Terraces Complete