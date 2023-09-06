Government announce land border refurbishment

The Government is planning a major refurbishment of the pedestrian and vehicular entrances to Gibraltar at the land border with Spain. The refurbishment had been delayed pending the negotiation of a treaty with the European Union.

This is because of the plans to install a battery of automatic border control gates on the Gibraltar side, in addition to the manual checks, in order to allow for a more fluid access of persons in the event of a No Negotiated Outcome to the treaty. The use of these e-gates will allow more people to be processed at the same time. The e-gate proposal already has planning permission.

