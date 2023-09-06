Spanish rubble ban will help Gibraltar grow

The Spanish government has blocked the importation of rubble from Gibraltar for political reasons based on the Treaty of Utrecht. The irony of this action is that the local rubble bank will probably instead be used for more land reclamation which is the precisely very outcome that Madrid has been at pains to prevent!

OFFICIAL

The Campo daily AREA has reported that it has had sight of an official document where the Spanish government sets out its opposition to the continued importation of rubble from Gibraltar “based on sovereignty arguments”. This includes the notion that “much of the construction in question has taken place in Spanish territorial waters.”

BONNET

It is well known that Spain has long had a bee in the bonnet about the Eastside reclamation.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

06-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR