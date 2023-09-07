The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their 10th competition of the season recently, after a short summer break. It took place once again at the Detached Mole. Just 14 anglers took part, with the club noting some members gave the event a miss due to the predicted heavy rains and wind.

The fishing was average as the first few hours with the strong gale force southerly gust preventing members from fishing comfortably.Nonetheless a few nice fish were landed. Liam Attard hooked and release back alive two eagle rays one over two kilos the other over six. Likewise Ayoub Ben Hamou released a three kilo ray.The heaviest fish of the day trophy rightly so was won by Liam with his 6.2 kilo ray.The trophies for the top three fish points were won by:1st Dylan Dalli 792 points;2nd Dario Neale 720 points;3rd Liam Attard with 680 points.

