Gibraltar Fishing Club held their 10th competition of the season
Thursday, September 7, 2023 - 10:51
The fishing was average as the first few hours with the strong gale force southerly gust preventing members from fishing comfortably.
Nonetheless a few nice fish were landed. Liam Attard hooked and release back alive two eagle rays one over two kilos the other over six. Likewise Ayoub Ben Hamou released a three kilo ray.
The heaviest fish of the day trophy rightly so was won by Liam with his 6.2 kilo ray.
The trophies for the top three fish points were won by:
1st Dylan Dalli 792 points;
2nd Dario Neale 720 points;
3rd Liam Attard with 680 points.
