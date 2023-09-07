Government’s unprecedented investment in education sees three new schools opened this week

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is delighted to announce the completion and successful ontime delivery of three new schools this week; St Mary’s Lower Primary School, Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School and Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School.

This forms part of an unprecedented 12-year-long investment programme by the GSLP/Liberal Government. Over this period, the Government has built 10 state of the art schools, at a total cost of approximately £160 million, symbolising its unwavering commitment to providing a world-class education system for our future generations of Gibraltarian children.

