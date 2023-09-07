Government’s unprecedented investment in education sees three new schools opened this week
Thursday, September 7, 2023 - 10:53
This forms part of an unprecedented 12-year-long investment programme by the GSLP/Liberal Government. Over this period, the Government has built 10 state of the art schools, at a total cost of approximately £160 million, symbolising its unwavering commitment to providing a world-class education system for our future generations of Gibraltarian children.
