WELCOME BACK NATIONAL DAY!

When the public gather at Casemates on Sunday 10 September to mark their National Day, it will be a welcome resumption of a unique Gibraltarian tradition. The event had been the centerpiece of the political and cultural calendar of this country for decades and many will welcome its return.

It is almost incredible that the last proper National Day took place in 2019. Indeed that very July, only two months earlier, Boris Johnson had replaced Theresa May as Prime Minister, Donald Trump was President of the United States and the months of pandemic and lockdowns were still to come. It was precisely the pandemic that saw the cancellation of the National Day celebrations in both 2020 and in 2021.

