The Caretaker Minister of Sports, Steven Linares officially opened European Championships 2023 of Table Soccer commonly known as Subbuteo yesterday morning.

The two day event is being held at the Tercentenary Hall over the weekend and has attracted twelve participating countries, including Gibraltar, with approximately 215 players and over 150 officials, family and friends.

19-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR