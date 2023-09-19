PARTIES STRUGGLE FOR EXPERIENCE AS SEVEN MPS CALL IT A DAY

The departure of so many politicians from both sides of Parliament will have left all sides grasping for experience among so many unexpectedly new faces.

Some of the exits had been predicted, some were predictable and others were more unexpected.

CLEAR-OUTS

Four MPs have left the Government benches and three have left the Opposition benches in what represents one of the largest Parliamentary clear-outs in living memory. There were seventeen Members elected at the 2019 general election. Ten have been representing the GSLP/Liberals, six the GSD and one Together Gibraltar. It is quite unusual that only ten of those seventeen will presumably be standing for election again.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR