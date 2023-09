Leslie Bruzon, Vijay Daryanani and Liberal leader Joseph Garcia have been selected to represent the Liberal Party in the GSLP/Liberal line-up for the coming general election.

This followed the decision by Mr Steven Linares to stand aside from the process and retire as an MP from Parliament. The Party is very grateful to Mr Linares for over twenty years of public service as an MP both in Government and in Opposition.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR