New candidates galore for October election!

The GSLP presented the seven candidates for the GSLP/Liberal line-up yesterday with the Liberals expected to make an announcement on their three in the evening.

The GSD have now confirmed their full slate.

SURPRISE

The first surprise for observers will be the number of new faces who have put their name forward so far. The GSLP line-up has seen four MPs depart to be replaced by four new candidates who have never been in Parliament before.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR



