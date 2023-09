The recent successful meeting between the government and the UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey can be seen as a reassertion of the strategic military importance of Gibraltar.

Gibraltar has a long held a significant position in the UK’s military strategic thinking, due to it being seen as a gateway to the Mediterranean from the west, and also a territory that is handily placed for operations in the eastern Atlantic.

21-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR