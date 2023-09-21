GSLP/Liberal and GSD candidates sign up for election

This was a new experience for many of them, whereas for others who are defending their seats, it was probably a slightly more routine event.Gibraltar’s well oiled electoral machinery, which is handed down from Clerk to Clerk, saw the groups of ten candidates sign their nomination papers around a table placed in the centre of the Parliament chamber. They were surrounded by their election agents and by other supporters, as well as by the media.The GSD signed up at 11am, led by its leader Mr Keith Azopardi. The other three members who will be standing again are Mr Damon Bossino, Mr Roy Clinton and veteran Edwin Reyes.

