THE DUKE OF EDINBURGH'S INTERNATIONAL AWARD GIBRALTAR The Silver Lining!

The 13 participants, whose ages range from 16 to 17 years will be based in the Serranía de Ronda and shall be there until the Monday 25th; to complete the AJ, which for most participants is the most arduous part of the Award Programme. The AJ entails travelling approximately 50 kilometres by foot over three days with two nights spent under canvas. The participants will carry all their food, tents, stoves, fuel and other equipment in their rucksacks for these four days as they are expected to be self-sufficient during the venture.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR