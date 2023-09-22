SPECIAL OLYMPICS GIBRALTAR OPENING CEREMONY AND ATHLETICS

The 38th Special Olympics Gibraltar National Games kicked off on Wednesday evening at the Lathbury Sports Complex when the Chief Minister declared the games open in front of a large crowd of supporters, family members, VIPs and of course the athletes themselves.

On a very sunny evening possibly the largest ever number of athletes from SOG paraded in after the visiting athletes from the Isle of Man and followed by the volunteers who had offered their services on the night. This was followed by the reading of the Special Olympics oath by athlete Nicholas Payas and the raising of the Special Olympics flag.

22-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR