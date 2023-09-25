SPECIAL OLYMPICS GIBRALTAR DAY 2 FOOTBALL AND BOCCE

Alongside the Gibraltar and Isle of Man teams was a team from Algeciras also invited to take part. In the first match between Gibraltar and the Isle of Man, Team Gibraltar were dominant from the start over a young and untested Manx side. A hat-trick from Giovanni Yeo added to goals from Francis Avellano, Lee Guerreiro, Jansen Gilbert and Gianni Ochello to give the home team a 7 – nil victory. This was followed by a 4 – 1 win over Algeciras in their second game, with another goal from Gianni Ochello and a hat-trick, this time from Jansen Gilbert. That was enough to give Gibraltar the gold medal, with a win by Algeciras in the final game against the Isle of Man bringing them the silver medal whilst the Isle of Man left with the bronze.

