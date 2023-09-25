2019 ELECTION DRAWS INTERESTING POINTERS

The start of the 2023 election campaign will draw parallels with the events of 2019, the last time that Gibraltar went to the polls to choose a Government.

That election ended at the same time as a strange virus was making its mark in the Wuhan area of China - and the rest is history.

BLOCS

Three party blocs and two independent candidates contested the general election four years ago. The GSLP/Liberals defended the huge majority they had won in 2015 and put forward a group of ten. The GSD, for the first time with Keith Azopardi as their leader, also saw ten candidates coming forward as did Together Gibraltar under Marlene Hassan Nahon, who had herself formerly stood with the GSD.