Jose Netto – a pioneer for workers’ rights and trade unionism in Gibraltar

Unite, the union for workers in Gibraltar, has reacted with sadness today following the news of Jose Netto’s passing. Jose was a true pioneer for workers’ rights and trade unionism in Gibraltar.

Unite Gibraltar stated: “Today is a very sad day with the news of Bro. Jose Netto’s passing. A proud socialist and trade unionist Jose was one of the driving forces behind the growth and success of the TGWU and its predecessors. Jose’s achievements are many, but the General Strike which marked its 50th anniversary last year was chief amongst these. Jose was also a key campaigner for the rights of Moroccan workers in Gibraltar.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR