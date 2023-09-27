SPECIAL OLYMPICS GIBRALTAR 38th NATIONAL GAMES 2023 DAY 3 BOWLING AND SWIMMING

Last Friday was the final day of the Special Olympics Gibraltar 38th National Games and the games finished with great excitement at the GSLA pool with the swimming competition followed by the usual closing ceremony.

Athletes from Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) competed against Special Olympics Isle of Man with 10 thrilling races culminating in the 4 x 25m relay where two SOG teams competed against one from the Isle of Man. SOG1 consisting of Glen Wimbleton, Adam Stewart, Sallyann Mauro and JJ Buttigieg came in comfortably in first place in 1 m 35s, but in a thrilling race for second position, which had the crowd on their feet, SOG2 just pipped Team Isle of Man to the post by less than a second, both coming in at 1m 49s.

