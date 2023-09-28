Gibraltar’s 60th Anniversary at the United Nations exhibition

This past week an exhibition marking the 60th anniversary of the appearance of petitioners from Gibraltar before the United Nations has been open to the public at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The exhibition is open until the 4th October and features images, documents and even press cuttings relating to Gibraltar and the United Nations – including PANORAMA articles from over the years.

Gerry Wood, Acting Archivist at the National Archives said the exhibition is to celebrate who we are as people and how far we have actually come, “and how the wheels were set in motion when Sir Joshua Hassan and Peter Isola attended the United Nations in 1963.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-09-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR