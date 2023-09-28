ALL TO PLAY FOR AS CAMPAIGN INTENSIFIES

There is still a long way to go and a week is a long time in politics as UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson once said. Nonetheless it is interesting to highlight a few pointers, although this could change at any moment.The first is that this has been a very odd election campaign so far. For example, the ones doing all the running are the GSLP/Liberals, the parties in government, and not the GSD which is the party aspiring to get into office.

