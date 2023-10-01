RGP Investigating Death at Detached Mole - Update
Following the report, a search was launched involving officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police, the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.
At around 10.30pm last night, the body of a man was recovered from waters in the Detached Mole area by divers from the GFRS.
RGP Crime Scene Investigators were dispatched to the area and the Coroner was informed.
The man, aged 48, a Filipino national, was a crew member of the bulk carrier MV Gladiator.
He is believed to have fallen into the water as he was climbing the steps of the northern side of the Detached Mole.
An RGP spokesman said: “At this moment in time, no foul play is suspected.”
An investigation is ongoing.
01-10-23
