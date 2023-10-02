ONLY SIX WOMEN ELECTED SINCE 1969

There are five women contesting the 2023 election. Yet it is curious to note that there have never been more than two women serving in Parliament simultaneously. The most successful female politician of modern times is the late Ms Marie Montegriffo who was successfully elected six times in a row.
The data on women who have stood for election to the Gibraltar Parliament or the House of Assembly is freely available online. The former was established in 2007 and continues to this day. The latter was in session from 1969 until 2006.
