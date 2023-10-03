Application filed with Town Planner for South Mole ‘Redevelopment Infrastructure Project’

by MEGAN STRINGER Last week, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, an operating arm of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) filed plans with the Town Planner in relation to an infrastructure project at the South Mole.

“The South Mole Redevelopment infrastructure project” states it will replace the ‘aged infrastructure and the inefficient layout’ of the South Mole, which would then enable to provision of warship berths and be able to provide capability for the Queen Elizabeth class to come alongside.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR