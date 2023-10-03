DEPUTY CHIEF MINSTER HOSTS GIBRALTAR RECEPTION AT CONSERVATIVE PARTY CONFERENCE

Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia CMG, hosted the traditional Gibraltar Reception yesterday at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. The reception was well attended by senior members of the Conservative Party as well as past and present UK Government Ministers.

Deputy Chief Minister was joined by the UK Foreign Secretary, the Rt Hon James Cleverly, who delivered an address expressing the UK Government’s absolute support for Gibraltar.Speaking at Sunday’s Gibraltar Reception at Conservative party Conference in Manchester, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia told those attending that there are great challenges ahead to secure the way forward for Gibraltar in a new life outside the EU.

