DEPUTY CHIEF MINSTER HOSTS GIBRALTAR RECEPTION AT CONSERVATIVE PARTY CONFERENCE
Tuesday, October 3, 2023 - 10:47
Deputy Chief Minister was joined by the UK Foreign Secretary, the Rt Hon James Cleverly, who delivered an address expressing the UK Government’s absolute support for Gibraltar.
Speaking at Sunday’s Gibraltar Reception at Conservative party Conference in Manchester, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia told those attending that there are great challenges ahead to secure the way forward for Gibraltar in a new life outside the EU.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
03-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- ELECTION 2023 - MANIFESTOS, MISTAKES AND MISPRINTS
- Picardo’s re-election would provide regenerative boost for 2027
- GSLP Liberals Press Conference on housing
- Independent Candidate Robert Vasquez press conference
- Youth Service celebrates 60th Anniversary
- Miss Grand Gibraltar Jaylynn Cruz travels to Vietnam for international pageant
- DEPUTY CHIEF MINSTER HOSTS GIBRALTAR RECEPTION AT CONSERVATIVE PARTY CONFERENCE
- Application filed with Town Planner for South Mole ‘Redevelopment Infrastructure Project’