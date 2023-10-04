ELECTION 2023 - MANIFESTOS, MISTAKES AND MISPRINTS

The GSLP/Liberals and the GSD have published their manifestos for the general election of 12 October. These are the policies that either side would seek to implement in the event of being elected into office.

MISTAKES

The GSLP/Liberals slightly wins on content 153 pages to 147 but neither of these are easy reading by any stretch of the imagination. The two have a number of spelling mistakes or even repeat entire paragraphs within close proximity of each other.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

04-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR